Sports urged to follow cricket's example in boosting Asian participation

Football, rugby union and other leading sports should "look closely" at cricket's efforts to develop British Asian talent, according to the chairman of the Asian Sports Foundation.

Former India rugby international Jug Johal believes the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is doing the best job among the main governing bodies to encourage youngsters from Asian backgrounds to play sport. But he suggests even cricket is only scratching the surface of what is possible.

Speaking to Press Association Sport ahead of the launch of a national campaign to get more people from ethnic minorities into professional sport, Johal said his message was that governing bodies cannot be expected to do it all.

"With its 'South Asian engagement strategy', the ECB is taking this seriously and it looks like we're making progress," said Johal.

"I would urge the FA and RFU to look closely at the progress cricket is making.

"But nearly 40 per cent of the recreational cricket in this country is played by South Asians, so I think we can still ask why more of those players aren't breaking through at the elite level.

"Do the clubs and counties have the right pathways? Are there cultural barriers? Are we delivering cricket in safe environments? There is so much untapped potential out there.

"But I think we also need to ask ourselves if we are supporting our talented youngsters and take some responsibility.

"Most South Asians are discouraged from sport by their parents and steered towards educational or professional success - sport is a distraction."

This is particularly the case for Asian women and it is estimated fewer than one in 10 women from South Asian communities in the UK does regular exercise.

The ECB has been targeting investment at South Asian communities since 2014 and, while that work will take some time to bear full fruit, there were four players from Asian backgrounds on England's tour of India last winter and Moeen Ali has just been named player of the series against South Africa.

The Football Association also has a plan for increasing Asian inclusion in the national game which it launched in 2015.

Despite making up more than seven per cent of the UK population, a total of four million people, British Asians are woefully underrepresented in professional football.

Johal welcomed the FA's move but said not enough was being done at grassroots level and that there has been too much pressure on the few British Asians who have reached the professional ranks in recent years.

"We need hundreds to make it, not a handful. Look at how black players have broken through since the 1980s - we need those role models," he said.

By the end of this season, the FA hopes to have delivered 50,000 playing opportunities for Asian boys and girls via community development centres, seen 2,000 players go through a talent assessment process, profiled 100 role models and trained 200 Asian talent and recruitment officers.

Johal said he is challenging the Rugby Football Union, England Hockey and others to match these commitments.

The Asian Sports Foundation campaign was being launched at Leicestershire's Grace Road ground on Thursday evening, with speakers from the ECB, Leicestershire CCC and the National Asian Cricket Council in attendance.