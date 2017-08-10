Swansea boss Clement calls for compromise in bid to end Sigurdsson transfer saga

Gylfi Sigurdsson's proposed transfer to Everton remains deadlocked, with Swansea boss Paul Clement calling for "compromise" on both sides.

Everton have yet to meet Swansea's £50million valuation of the Icelandic playmaker, who will not be part of Clement's squad for the Premier League opener at Southampton on Saturday.

"We are at a critical stage of this situation and hope it's going to be resolved very quickly," Clement said at his pre-match press conference.

"The situation is our club have a valuation of the player, the other club have a valuation, and at the moment the two have to meet.

"The objective and the aim is that at some point the two clubs will meet.

" I think the way it's going I think there needs to be more than likely a compromise on both sides. That is very often how a deal is made."

Sigurdsson's last appearance for Swansea was their first pre-season friendly at Barnet on July 12.

The 27-year-old subsequently pulled out of the club's tour to the United States and has not featured in any pre-season game since, although he has taken a full part in training.

Clement confirmed that Sigurdsson would not be involved at Southampton as Swansea and Everton continue to broker a deal.

"What is going on is not abnormal," Clement said.

"A lot of situations like this take place and are happening at other clubs.

"When you have a player who is contracted for three more years, and there are other clubs interested in a very good player, this has happened. We have seen it before.

"We have a valuation of the player, as do the other club, and at the moment they have not met.

"But it is in the best interests that he (Sigurdsson) does not play on Saturday, and that is the plan. He will not be in the squad."

Swansea have lined up potential transfer targets if, as expected, Sigurdsson does move to Merseyside before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Wilfried Bony, their former striker who appears surplus to requirements at Manchester City, and West Brom forward Nacer Chadli are both understood to be on Swansea's radar.

"We have a number of weeks to go and I don't anticipate it going to the end of the window," Clement said of the Sigurdsson situation.

"I would like the situation resolved as soon as possible. I have said that quite early, and hopefully that will be the case.

"One of the reasons I don't want to talk about other names is because unless something is done with Gylfi's situation there is no point saying anything.

"Clearly we have done our research once those funds become available and we will be ready to act on them.

"Although this situation has dragged on it has not changed my focus about working with the players.

"All the players have had a good attitude in pre-season and they are very focused.

"They have worked hard and we are in good shape going into the first game."