Dina Asher-Smith narrowly misses out on Great Britain's second medal

Dina Asher-Smith finished fourth in the 200 metres final as Great Britain went into the penultimate day of the World Championships still looking for a second medal.

The 21-year-old, who had recovered from a broken foot she suffered in February, clocked a season's best of 22.22 seconds in the London Stadium on Friday night.

Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands defended her title as Asher-Smith joined Kyle Langford, Laura Muir, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Callum Hawkins in finishing fourth in the championships this month.

But after her injury problems this season Asher-Smith, who finished behind Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Shaunae Miller-Uibo, was delighted to have been on the brink of a medal.

She said: "Just missing out kind of sucks but I'm so happy to have even been that close.

"I had no idea I could do that time. I was enjoying it, having fun and I got round the bend and I was like 'I'm doing well' but I'm a bend girl so I'm normally doing well on the bend.

"I got to 50m to go and I was 'I'm still doing well, what's this!?' I got to 30m to go and then I saw her (Miller-Uibo) in the corner of my eye and I was like 'damn'.

"I didn't know I could do 22.2 so to do that, faster than I did in an Olympic year, I'm over the moon.

"There's always 'what ifs' in everything. I lay with the cards I'm dealt. F ourth is the best I've ever finished. To finish fourth in a world final after having a broken foot is really good."

It meant GB are still searching for another medal with Sir Mo Farah, who won the 10,000m title last week, running in the 5000m final on Saturday.

There was also earlier drama after Lynsey Sharp was initially disqualified and then reinstated in the 800m.

The 27-year-old was kicked out after pushing Charlene Lipsey when their arms interlocked on the line in the semi-final to initially deny her the chance of racing in Sunday's final.

But British Athletics' appeal was upheld and Sharp, who was taken away in tears, will run in the final as a fastest loser.

Her time of one minute 59.47 seconds was fast enough but Sharp faced an anxious wait after being in breach of rule 163.2.

"As far as I'm concerned, I can't remember anything different to any other race I've been in," she told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra before the appeal result.

"I've been in a lot of scrappy races this year and would put my hands up and say I did something, but I honestly can't remember anything."

Adelle Tracey also failed to qualify, despite running a personal best of two minutes 00.26 seconds, after she came sixth in the first heat, while Shelayna Oskan-Clarke bowed out.

Chris O'Hare reached Sunday's 1500m final after coming fourth in his semi-final heat but Jake Wightman missed out.

Lorraine Ugen, who was tipped to have an outside chance of a medal, came fifth in the long jump after leaping 6.72m.

Ashley Bryant is 16th in the decathlon on 4010 points following the high jump and 400m - 377 points behind leader Kevin Mayer from France.

The 26-year-old cleared 1.99m before running 49.24secs after wrapping up the first day.

He ran a season's best of 11.14 seconds in the 100 metres, leaped 7.26m in the long jump and threw 14.09m in the shot put on Friday morning.

Bryant has the 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault and 1500m to come on Saturday.

He said: "It was a solid day. I expected to push on but it hasn't exactly come like that. I still think I can dig it out on day two. It was good, just not the amazing I was expecting to bring. I definitely think I can PB on Saturday."

Earlier in the day, Robbie Grabarz - who won bronze at London 2012 - qualified for Sunday's high jump final.

He was one of only six to reach the qualifying height of 2.31 metres.

Grabarz also defended his Great Britain team-mates and insisted criticism towards the squad over the lack of medals in London was too harsh.

"If you look at the ages of people, their world ranking coming in, potentially (it is too harsh)," he said.

"It's different, you've got no Jess (Ennis-Hill) or Greg (Rutherford) and Mo (Farah) went very early on. It's been a lull for medals but have people been really under-performing that much? No, I don't think so."