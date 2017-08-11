Philippe Coutinho asks to leave Liverpool

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has submitted a transfer request, Press Association Sport understands.

Barcelona had a bid of around £90million for the Brazil international rejected by the Reds on Wednesday.

And it is understood Coutinho has now declared to Liverpool his desire to leave - news that emerged on Friday only hours after the club's owners had issued a statement stressing their stance that the 25-year-old would not be sold during the current transfer window.