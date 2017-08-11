Rory McIlroy pulls off stunning shot to stay on course at US PGA

Rory McIlroy kept his bid for a third US PGA Championship title on track with a remarkable par to start his second round at Quail Hollow.

Starting from the 10th, McIlroy carved his second shot on the par five over the crowd to the right of the fairway and saw it bound down a cart path which runs along the side of the next hole.

The world number four was left with a seemingly impossible third shot from around 60 yards, but produced a brilliant low pitch which bounced off the path, through a bunker and ran across the green before stopping on the fringe.

From there McIlroy chipped to two feet and holed for par, giving a wry smile and raising his eyebrows to members of the media as he made his way to the 11th tee.

The 28-year-old also parred the 11th to remain one over par for the tournament, six shots behind leader Kevin Kisner, who had started his second round with a birdie on the 10th.

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen, who had shared the overnight lead with Kisner on four under par, was among the later starters along with Open champion Jordan Spieth, who needs to win this week to become the youngest player to complete a career grand slam.

Spieth birdied two of his last three holes on Thursday to card an opening one-over-par 72.

McIlroy missed from eight feet for birdie on the short par-four 14th, the hole he double-bogeyed on Thursday, but holed from a similar distance on the 15th after his ball hit that of playing partner Jon Rahm after he splashed out of a greenside bunker.

That cut his deficit to five shots after Kisner followed his second birdie of the day on the 12th with a bogey on the 13th.

England's Jordan Smith, who is making his major championship debut after winning his maiden European Tour title a fortnight ago, was just two behind Kisner after birdies on the 10th and 13th.