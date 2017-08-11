Wayde van Niekerk feels disrespected by Isaac Makwala claims

South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk hit out at Isaac Makwala and accused him of a lack of respect after missing out on his dream double at the World Championships.

The 25-year-old claimed silver in the 200 metres in London on Thursday having already won the 400m, just failing to become the first male since Michael Johnson in 1995 to win both in the same championships.

He was beaten by Turkey's Ramil Guliyev but was angered by Botswana's Makwala, who claimed he was sabotaged following his controversial build-up to the race.

Makwala was denied entry to the stadium on Tuesday for the 400m final as the IAAF tried to contain an outbreak of the norovirus but returned on Wednesday to run a solo time trial and qualify for the semi-final before reaching the final - where he finished sixth.

And Van Niekerk, who broke down in tears during an interview with the BBC, claimed to be unhappy with Makwala's assertion athletics' world governing body the IAAF had unfairly quarantined him with a sickness bug to make it easier for Van Niekerk to take 400m gold.

Van Niekerk said: "It really did upset me a bit. I've always shown him massive respect and for him to come out and mention my name among something fishy with the IAAF and pointing me out as some kind of favourite, knowing how hard I've been working in the last few years.

"If I was an overnight success and it was my first gold medal I could accept a statement like that but I've been putting out great performances in the last two years now.

"I definitely deserve way more respect from my competitors. But this is a competition and an area where we want to be the best. We're not here to make friends.

"I've learned a great lesson now so I'm definitely going to be taking the future by focusing on myself and not letting such negativity get to me."

Makwala and Botswana had been critical of his treatment and the 30-year-old said he was still running heartbroken after not being allowed to race in the 400m.

He said: "It's one of the craziest championships. I'll always pray not to have another championships like this.

"I'm still disappointed. If I got a medal in the 200m it's going to be better so now my 100% chance was in the 400m.

"Let's not talk about what's passed, it's bringing back bad memories. If it's not your time it's not your day."

Guliyev, 27, had never won a world medal before but won in 20.09 seconds, with Jereem Richards third and Great Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake fourth.

Guliyev said: "This is not a shock but this does not feel real. I am so proud. This title means a lot.

"I have shown my best throughout this competition. I delivered my best race at the right time. I'm so happy to be world champion. This is the best moment of my career."

Earlier, two-time Olympic champion and defending champion Christian Taylor won the triple jump, ahead of United States team-mate Will Claye, with a leap of 17.68m as Portugal's Nelson Evora took bronze.

But Taylor was disappointed not to have broken Jonathan Edwards' record of 18.29m.

He said: "I have this watch from my sponsor with 18.30 on it. I will try to fight, I will get this number. The record is still on. I am still motivated to break that record. My motivation is to be the best athlete. This was not the night."

On a successful night for the US Kori Carter claimed the 400m hurdles title, with team-mate Dalilah Muhammad taking silver and Jamaica's Ristananna Tracey third.

Meanwhile, defending champion Almaz Ayana and Hellen Obiri, who took Olympic silver in Rio, cruised into the 5,000m final.

In the 800m, Melissa Bishop qualified for the semi-finals, while a powerful last 80m saw Caster Semenya home first in her heat in 2:01.33. Two-time European Indoor champion Selina Buchel also reached Friday evening's semi.

Semenya said: "I just want to keep winning. That's all I'm concentrating on. I'm feeling okay after the 1500m, so I'm ready to go again."

Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz crashed out of the 1500m after finishing last in his heat, but three-time winner Asbel Kiprop went through to the semi-final after finishing second behind Elijah Manangoi, whom he beat to gold in 2015.

Beijing 2015 champion Dafne Schippers breezed into the 200m final on Friday as Shaunae Miller-Uibo also made it to exorcise her demons after stumbling in the final of the 400m with the gold within her grasp on Wednesday.

Miller-Uibo said: "I know a lot of people thought I hurt my hamstring or something along that line, but it was kind of weird, I had the race under control and I looked up at the screen and misplaced my foot and completely lost balance."

World high jump champion Maria Lasitskene qualified for the final in 1.92m, while Germany's Johannes Vetter threw 91.20m to reach Saturday's javelin final, almost five metres clear of any rival.