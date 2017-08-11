Wins for Notts and Yorkshire as T20 North group takes shape

Notts Outlaws extended their lead at the top of the NatWest T20 Blast North Group while Yorkshire's Roses win boosted their bid for the quarter-finals.

Chasing a competitive target after the Birmingham Bears posted 180 for seven off their 20 overs, Notts completed a five-wicket win with almost two overs to spare thanks in the main to Samit Patel's unbeaten 48-ball 77.

Sam Hain top-scored for the Bears with an undefeated 82 off 50 deliveries, while t he Outlaws can secure a place in the knock-out phase with victory against Worcestershire on Sunday.

Tim Bresnan's six for 19 helped Yorkshire win a dramatic game against Lancashire by 19 runs.

Chasing 183 in front of a 15,750 Headingley sell-out, Lancashire were 163 all out chasing Yorkshire's total of 182 for seven as captain Bresnan produced three wickets and a run-out in the last over of the match.

Mark Cosgrove's best T20 score for Leicestershire helped keep their campaign alive with a commanding 48-run win over champions Northamptonshire.

Cosgrove's 79 from 48 balls helped Leicestershire make 193 for five and it was easily defended, with only Adam Rossington showing for Northants with a season's-best 67 in 46 balls.

Durham secured a rare T20 success this season as they defended a modest 165 for five to beat Worcestershire by 13 runs.

Jets opener Tom Latham hit a quickfire 62 off 40 deliveries, while Keaton Jennings and Barry McCarthy claimed two wickets apiece as the Rapids fell short on 152 for five.

Hampshire are top of the South Group table after they secured their seventh T20 win of the season by six wickets against Kent.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Calvin Dickenson smashed a 23-ball 50, hitting eight fours and two sixes to get his side off to a flying start in pursuit of Kent's par-for-the-course 167 for seven.

Skipper James Vince played a typically level-headed innings of 57 off 36 balls as Hampshire cruised past their target with 16 balls to spare.

Sussex boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout stages by easing to a five-wicket win over Gloucestershire at Hove.

The visitors were bowled out for 138 after an excellent bowling and fielding display by Sussex, who then lost four wickets for 16 runs before Laurie Evans' unbeaten 45 and two sixes in the 18th over off Chris Liddle carried the hosts to a second successive win.

Essex clinched just their third T20 win of the season by nine runs after defending a total of 172 for nine against Middlesex, who mustered 163 for seven in reply.