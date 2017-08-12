Shaun Lunt scores a try in each half as Hull KR defeat Leigh

Shaun Lunt scored twice as Championship side Hull KR upset Leigh Centurions, the team which replaced them in Super League this season.

The hooker went in for a try in each half - his second with just five minutes of the game remaining - to seal a memorable win for the Robins.

But it was a former Leigh player Jamie Ellis who pulled the strings for Tim Sheens' side with an outstanding kicking game, which helped Hull KR control the second half.

Leigh, who started their Super 8 qualifiers campaign with a convincing win at Featherstone a week ago, dominated the early exchanges but had to wait for the 12th minute for their first try.

Lachlan Burr sent Harrison Hansen through a gap and Daniel Mortimer was in support to race to the tryline from 25 metres. Josh Drinkwater added the conversion.

But Hull KR, who won on this ground in the Challenge Cup back in April, started to enjoy more and more possession and levelled the scores 10 minutes before half-time. Hooker Lunt spun away from the Leigh defence at dummy half and scored from close range. Ellis kicked the conversion to make it 6-6.

The home side regained the lead on the stroke of half-time when Drinkwater kicked a penalty.

Leigh added another two points to their lead 11 minutes after the restart when Lee Jewitt was penalised for hitting out at Centurions full-back Gregg McNally. Drinkwater kicked the penalty from 30 metres for a 10-6 lead.

But as the game entered the final quarter, Hull KR leveled the scores at 10-10 as a high kick to the corner from Ellis was collected by Ryan Shaw who just managed to touch down. Ellis, who spent a season on loan at Leigh from St Helens in 2011, kicked the conversion from touch and also added a penalty soon after to make it 14-10 to the visitors.

The home side, who finished second from bottom of Super League, regained the lead 11 minutes from full-time as Drinkwater's pass put Atelea Vea through a gap and he powered over the line. Drinkwater's conversion clipped the upright on its way over and Leigh led 16-14.

There was still time for another twist and with seven minutes remaining, Lunt sneaked in from close range for a try which Ellis converted.

Leigh had opportunities in the dying moments but they failed to create a clear scoring chance against some determined Hull KR defence.