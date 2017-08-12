Sir Mo Farah emotional as track career nears the end

Sir Mo Farah admits he will be emotional when he finally brings the curtain down on his glittering track career.

The 34-year-old will end his track era at the end of the month to focus on the marathon and goes for gold in the 5,000m at the World Championships in London on Saturday.

Farah has won Great Britain's sole gold medal of the championships - the 10,000m on the first day - and is aiming to mount a double defence of the titles he won in 2013 and 2015.

And the four-time Olympic champion is ready to close a chapter which has also brought six world titles and five European crowns.

He said: "Yeah it is emotional but it has been a long career. You guys have seen me since I was a child, running around, going to the English Schools. To come this far has been incredible.

"To be honest, what is keeping me on the top, it is about staying hungry, staying humble, being nice, being normal, being who you are. No one is going to change me."

His family joined him on the track after his 10,000m title win last Friday - the scene where he won the 5,000m and 10,000m at London 2012 - and he wants his four children and wife Tania to be part of his send-off.

He said: "My family is everything to me. I love my kids and love my wife. They've been there through ups and downs throughout my career. If I'm going to close in London I wanted them to be a part of it to celebrate with me.

"That's what we do - we do everything together. For me, when I took my kids to the track that was beautiful. Five years ago who would have thought that the twins in mummy's tummy would be on the track?

"I think I'm a very lucky person in life. I have a gift that not many people have - to be able to know who I was and where I came from as a youngster.

"To have achieved what I have achieved has been incredible. I don't think there's enough words to explain the journey and everything. But you have to appreciate what you have and do the best that I can. That's what I was taught in my early years. Appreciate it."

Farah will run in the Diamond League in Birmingham next Sunday before a final track race at the Diamond League final in Zurich on August 24.

But he is focused on the World Championships as he prepares to start the countdown to his marathon career.

"I want to leave on a high because that's the perfect note. But it isn't going to be easy in the 5k. It's going to be tough for me. There are a lot more guys," he said.

"There's a lot more decisions to be made in a shorter race. In the 10k you've got 25 laps so you can relax a little bit if you're further back to make that decision and work around.

"In the 5k, if you're not there at a certain point, or if someone's going to do something and you're not there, that's it - it's gone."