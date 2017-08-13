facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Relay medals for Britain as World Championships draws to a close

Great Britain claimed bronze in the men's 4x400 metres relay to add to the women's silver medal at the World Championships.

Eilidh Doyle and Laviai Nielsen in the women's 4x400m relay final
Eilidh Doyle and Laviai Nielsen in the women's 4x400m relay final

The squad, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Rabah Yousif and Dwayne Cowan, clocked a season's best of two minutes 59 seconds behind winners Trinidad and Tobago and second-placed the United States.

Just minutes earlier Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Laviai Nielsen and Eilidh Doyle, finished behind the United States to claim silver for the women's 4x400m team.