Relay medals for Britain as World Championships draws to a close

Great Britain claimed bronze in the men's 4x400 metres relay to add to the women's silver medal at the World Championships.

The squad, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Rabah Yousif and Dwayne Cowan, clocked a season's best of two minutes 59 seconds behind winners Trinidad and Tobago and second-placed the United States.

Just minutes earlier Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Laviai Nielsen and Eilidh Doyle, finished behind the United States to claim silver for the women's 4x400m team.