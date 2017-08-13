Jason Day follows closing quadruple bogey with an opening birdie at US PGA

Jason Day went from the ridiculous to the sublime as he tried to get back into contention for a second US PGA Championship title at Quail Hollow.

Day was four shots off the lead playing the final hole of his third round on Saturday when he attempted a highly risky recovery shot around a tree just two yards in front of him.

The former world number one succeeded only in sending his ball into some bushes, from where he had to take a penalty drop and pitch over more shrubbery into the rough to the right of the fairway.

From there Day came up short of the green and three-putted to card a quadruple-bogey eight, dropping him back to level par and seven behind playing partner Kevin Kisner.

Commentating for CBS, six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo was highly critical of Day's choice of shot, adding: "That's one of the craziest decisions I have ever seen a professional make, that second shot.

"I can't believe Col Swatton (his caddie) did not give him a wedge and start walking, say that's the only choice mate. That is his PGA right out of the window with one crazy decision."

Only one player has come from seven shots behind with 18 holes to play to win the US PGA, but Day instantly cut his deficit to six by holing a bunker shot on the first to get back into red figures at one under par.

Kisner enjoyed a one-shot lead over fellow American Chris Stroud and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Barracuda Championship and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational respectively just seven days ago.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen and American Justin Thomas were a shot further back, with 2010 Open champion Oosthuizen the only player in the top 15 after 54 holes with a major to his name.