Neymar scores on PSG debut as capital club triumph at Guingamp

Neymar marked his Paris St Germain debut with a goal and an assist as the capital club cruised to a 3-0 Ligue 1 win at Guingamp.

The Brazil forward, making his much-anticipated first appearance for PSG since joining them from Barcelona for a world-record 222million euro ( £200.6million) transfer fee, opened his account with a simple close-range finish in the 82nd minute, set up by Edinson Cavani.

Neymar had earlier provided a delightful 62nd-minute pass from which Cavani struck to make it 2-0.

And the world's most expensive player had also been involved in the build-up to the opener in the 52nd minute, a Jordan Ikoko own-goal, as he attempted to play in Cavani.

Starting on the left of a front three also featuring Cavani and Angel Di Maria, but given considerable licence to roam, the 25-year-old produced plenty of impressive moments in what will surely go down as a memorable start to his PSG career.

In the very first minute he almost picked out Di Maria with an excellent lofted ball forward that just ran beyond the Argentinian.

And in the 15th his pass was moved by Thiago Motta on to Cavani, whose shot was blocked by the foot of Guingamp goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.

Neymar had his first effort on goal in the 19th minute, firing over the bar after advancing past a couple of men to the edge of the box, then delivered a superb cross that Marquinhos headed against the bar in the 35th minute.

Johnsson did well to push a Cavani free-kick over the bar soon after, and as PSG kept up the pressure, Neymar then went to ground in the Guingamp box having tangled with Etienne Didot.

Referee Antony Gautier waved away his claims for a penalty - and reacted the same way when Di Maria hit the deck moments later following a challenge by Johnsson.

Yannis Salibur sent a shot wide of the PSG goal just before the break and Didot fired over shortly after the interval, but the visitors were soon back on the front foot and it was no surprise when they took the lead - only how it came about.

Neymar's attempted pass to Cavani was intercepted by Pedro Rebocho, diverting the ball to Ikoko, who somehow managed to send it past his own goalkeeper and into the net.

A fine Rebocho tackle then took the ball away from Neymar just as he was about to shoot, but the new arrival seemed to really be getting into the groove and three minutes later he slid in a wonderful pass for Cavani, who slotted past Johnsson.

It looked as if that might be his most notable contribution, with Johnsson saving well to deny him towards the end, but within seconds of that effort Neymar put the ball into the net, firing in from Cavani's cutback.