Farah now wants to be known as Sir Mohamed

Sir Mo Farah wants to be known as "Mohamed" when he starts the next chapter of his career.

The 34-year-old claimed a silver medal in his last track championship race in London, finishing behind Ethiopia's Muktar Edris in the 5,000 metres on Saturday night.

Farah is now switching his focus to road racing and wants it to be a fresh start, with the four-time world champion ditching "Mo" to become known as "Mohamed".

He said: "My road name is Mohamed. I just feel like Mo is done. I need to forget about what I've achieved and what I've done."