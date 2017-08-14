Oosthuizen marks grand slam of runner-up finishes with lip-sync vow to 'Rise Up'

Louis Oosthuizen appeared in good spirits after completing a grand slam of runner-up major finishes by ending in a three-way tie for second in the US PGA Championship.

The South African has now been a runner-up in every major after finishing level with Francesco Molinari and Patrick Reed, two shots behind winner Justin Thomas.

The 34-year-old marked his achievement by posting a video on Twitter of himself lip-syncing to a song called 'Rise Up' that quickly earned thousands of retweets and likes.

He lost a play-off to Bubba Watson in the 2012 Masters, finished second in the 2015 US Open after recovering from an opening 77 to shoot 66, 66, 67 and lost another play-off in the 2015 Open at St Andrews.

Oosthuizen, who won the Open in 2010, posted on his Twitter account (@Louis57TM): "Just finished my career grand slam second's .. "I'll rise up"."

Accompanying the message was a 47-second clip of him lip-syncing to the chorus of Andra Day's 2015 song 'Rise Up', while people laughed in the background.

Kevin Kisner and Graham DeLaet, who both finished a further two shots adrift, appeared impressed with the video.

Kisner replied: "Too good!" and "No topping that tonight, that was world class", while DeLaet added: "Those vocals bud...wow".