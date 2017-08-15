Former Olympic champion cyclist Steve Wooldridge dies

Australian former Olympic champion cyclist Steve Wooldridge has died at the age of 39, Cycling New South Wales has announced.

The Sydney-born Wooldridge was a member of the Australian team which won the team pursuit at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, and was also a four-time world champion in the event.

" Cycling NSW is deeply saddened today to hear of the passing of former Olympic champion cyclist, Stephen Wooldridge OAM," a statement read.

"Stephen was an inspirational figure in track cycling, particularly in his home state of NSW."

Wooldridge won world titles in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2006, taking bronze in 2005. He was also a Commonwealth champion in 2002.

After his retirement, Wooldridge pursued a career in tertiary education while also holding various roles within Cycling Australia and the Oceania Cycling Confederation.

"Stephen was inducted into the NSW Sports Hall of Fame in 2015; an honour he was delighted to receive both personally and for the sport of cycling," the statement added.

"Cycling NSW's thoughts are with Stephen's family and his friends during this difficult time."