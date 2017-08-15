Woakes hoping for England return on home ground

Chris Woakes is hoping he can force his way back into England's Test team to make his international return from injury on his home ground.

Woakes had become indispensable across the formats before suffering a side strain less than two overs into England's Champions Trophy campaign at the start of June.

In the 11 weeks since that match against Bangladesh at The Oval, the 28-year-old has managed one first-class match following an extensive mid-summer recovery programme.

Toby Roland-Jones replaced him during the Investec Test series victory over South Africa, and promptly marked his debut at The Oval last month with an eight-wicket haul.

Both therefore find themselves vying for what appears to be one position at Edgbaston this week, chosen from a 13-man squad, for this country's first day-night Test to start a three-match series against West Indies.

The Warwickshire all-rounder said: "When you're injured there's always someone knocking on the door ready to take your place. W hen you get injured that's frustrating for you and you have to prove yourself again. I hope I have done enough to show that I'm ready, and fingers crossed I do play."

He did himself no harm by taking five wickets and scoring a second-innings half-century on his county comeback in the 190-run Specsavers Division One victory over Middlesex at Lord's - and has his eyes on being part of an historic occasion back in the midlands.

"Whenever you play at Edgbaston it's always brilliant," Woakes added.

"The Hollies Stand is always on fire. The atmosphere will be fantastic, and it will be exciting for the players to be involved with that."

Among them will be England's latest opening partner for Alastair Cook.

Mark Stoneman is set to be the 12th batsman to try his hand in the role since the retirement of Andrew Strauss five years ago, and Woakes expects the Surrey left-hander to fare well.

"It is the last Test series before the Ashes, and I hope he can come in score some runs for himself and for the team," he said.

"I have played a lot against Mark and I have always found him difficult to bowl to. You have to bowl in some peculiar areas against him.

"He hits the bad ball for four - which is always frustrating for a bowler - and he's in good form."