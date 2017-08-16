British long distance runner Jo Pavey targets next year's European Championships

Jo Pavey has revealed she wants to compete for Great Britain at the European Championships in Berlin next summer.

Pavey, who will be 44 by the time the championships come around in August, won 10,000 metres gold at the event in Zurich in 2014, becoming the oldest woman to win a European title.

The mother of two told BBC Radio Devon: "Next year I'll be mostly focusing on trying to qualify for the Europeans - that's the goal."

She will not compete for England in March's Commonwealth Games in Australia, though.

"With the Commonwealths being in March, and having a family and all the different phases of my life I'm at now, I just think it's the Europeans that I'm most interested in," she said.

Pavey missed last week's World Championships in London through injury, but did attend the event to be presented with her 10,000m bronze from the 2007 World Championships, denied her at the time by Turkish drug cheat Elvan Abeylegesse.