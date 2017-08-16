Hull skipper Gareth Ellis eyes Wembley glory after revealing retirement plan

Hull captain Gareth Ellis has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Ellis, 36, who will lead out the Black and Whites for their Challenge Cup trophy defence at Wembley on Saturday week, made the announcement ahead of his 450th career appearance which will come against Huddersfield on Friday.

"The timing is right. To bow out now while I'm able to contribute wholeheartedly on the field," said the former Leeds, Wakefield and England forward who will stay at Hull and take up an off-field role.

"We're back at Wembley next weekend and in sight of only a second ever Grand Final. I'm determined to finish on a high and I'm dreaming of that fairy tale finish."