Sarah Hunter to captain England Women against United States

Sarah Hunter will captain England in their Women's Rugby World Cup Pool B decider against the United States in Dublin on Thursday.

Head coach Simon Middleton has made six changes for the vital clash, where the winners will progress to the semi-finals.

Reigning world champions England have seen off both Spain and Italy so far, but the United States have followed suit, leaving Middleton's men needing another victory to progress.

Katy McLean returns at fly-half with Amber Reed moving to inside centre, and Kay Wilson returning on the wing.

"This is a winner takes all game in terms of topping the pool and will require a full 23-squad effort to get the job done," said Middleton.

"Regardless of whether players have been selected to start, or will come on as finishers, everyone has equal weight in the team, fully understands what their role is and what they need to deliver come match day.

"We know playing against USA will be tough, they play a very physical game and have some dangerous players on the ball but we have prepared well and the squad are in a good place, not only physically but mentally.

"We have confidence in the entire squad and it's now about going out and making sure we put in a full 80-minute performance."

Hooker Vicky Fleetwood is fit to take a seat on the bench, with centre Rachael Burford primed for her 70th cap if she joins the fray from the replacements.

England Women's team to face the USA in Dublin on Thursday: D Waterman, A Wilson-Hardy (both Bristol), E Scarratt (Lichfield), A Reed (Bristol), K Wilson (Richmond), K Mclean (Darlington Mowden Park) N Hunt (Lichfield), V Cornborough (Harlequins), A Cokayne (Lichfield), S Bern (Bristol), A Scott, T Taylor (both Darlington Mowden Park), A Matthews (Richmond), M Packer, S Hunter (both Bristol). Replacements: V Fleetwood (Saracens) R Clark (Worcester), J Lucas (Lichfield), P Cleall (Bristol), H Millar-Mills (Lichfield), L Riley (Harlequins), R Burford (Harlequins), M Jones (Bristol).