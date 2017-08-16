facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Southampton keen to sign Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt

Southampton are interested in Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt, Press Association Sport understands.

Lazio's Wesley Hoedt has caught the eye of Southampton
Lazio's Wesley Hoedt has caught the eye of Southampton

The 23-year-old joined the Biancocelesti from AZ Alkmaar in 2015 and has caught the eye of those at St Mary's.

Press Association Sport understands Saints are keen to wrap up a deal for Hoedt, albeit not as a replacement for disgruntled centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

The Lazio defender is reportedly the subject of a 17million euros (£15.46million) bid from Mauricio Pellegrino's men.

Southampton have already signed one player from Serie A this summer, with Mario Lemina last week arriving from Juventus in a club record deal.

Poland defender Jan Bednarek of Lech Poznan is the only other player to have arrived this summer.