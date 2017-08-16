Southampton keen to sign Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt

Southampton are interested in Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt, Press Association Sport understands.

The 23-year-old joined the Biancocelesti from AZ Alkmaar in 2015 and has caught the eye of those at St Mary's.

Press Association Sport understands Saints are keen to wrap up a deal for Hoedt, albeit not as a replacement for disgruntled centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

The Lazio defender is reportedly the subject of a 17million euros (£15.46million) bid from Mauricio Pellegrino's men.

Southampton have already signed one player from Serie A this summer, with Mario Lemina last week arriving from Juventus in a club record deal.

Poland defender Jan Bednarek of Lech Poznan is the only other player to have arrived this summer.