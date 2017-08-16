Stoke clinch Jese Rodriguez signing on season-long loan

Stoke have announced the signing of Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain.

The 24-year-old former Real Madrid player, who cost PSG almost £22million last summer, has made just one Ligue 1 start for the French side to date.

Jese arrives at the Bet365 Stadium having spent the second half of last term back in his homeland on loan with Las Palmas.

Jese made more of an impact at Las Palmas, scoring three times in 16 appearances, and Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes said the club had fought off competition to land their man.

"Jese was a man in demand when PSG made it clear they would allow him to leave on loan and we're delighted he has chosen to join us," said Scholes on www.stokecityfc.com:

"He hasn't had the happiest of periods in his career in Paris but he's still only a young man and is hungry to make a big impression in the Premier League."

Jese spent nine seasons with Real Madrid, scoring 12 goals in 62 league appearances, most of them as substitute, and was part of the Champions League-winning squads in 2014 and 2016.

Jese, who was also prolific for Real Madrid B, is Stoke's sixth summer signing, joining Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma, Maxim Choupa-Moting, Bruno Martins Indi and Josh Tymon.

News of Jese's arrival was announced moments after the departure of another Spanish forward, Joselu, to Newcastle was confirmed.