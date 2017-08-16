Wales coach Shaun Edwards links up with Cardiff Blues

Wales coach Shaun Edwards will work part-time with Cardiff Blues on a consultancy basis.

The 50-year-old has linked up with boss Danny Wilson's Blues to lead defensive sessions and also to take on a mentoring role.

"Shaun will be a great addition to Cardiff Blues; his record speaks for itself and I am sure he will have a big impact," said Blues head coach Wilson.

"Defence is an area we have to improve if we want to take the next step and qualify for the European Champions Cup.

"Shaun has an invaluable wealth of experience, which will be hugely beneficial, and will play an important role in developing the defensive coaches and leaders of the future.

"I would also like to thank the Welsh Rugby Union for their support in this appointment."

Former Rugby League star Edwards excelled in his first coaching stint with Wasps, before joining Wales in 2008 and helping inspire two Grand Slams amid three Six Nations titles.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Danny Wilson and Cardiff Blues; there's a lot of potential here," said Edwards.

"For the majority of my time with Wales, Richard Hodges has also been the defence coach for Wales U20s so it will be great to link-up with him again."