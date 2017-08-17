England Women boss Mark Sampson alleged to have made 'racial' remark to player

England Women manager Mark Sampson was accused of making a "racial and prejudicial" remark about one of his players during a training session but was exonerated after an inquiry launched by the Football Association.

The FA instigated an independent investigation into the claims made by Eni Aluko, the 30-year-old striker who won 102 caps for England before falling out of favour last year, and it found there had been "no wrong-doing".

Aluko alleged that 34-year-old Welshman Sampson last year asked a then member of the England squad, reportedly of mixed race, whether she had been arrested before. Aluko, who is a qualified lawyer, claimed the comments had "derogatory, racial and prejudicial connotations".

Sampson is the manager who led England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2015 and to the same stage at this summer's European Championship.

Key elements of the case made by Aluko against the FA had remained undisclosed, but details emerged on Wednesday regarding the allegation that Sampson had asked a player, who has not been named, whether she had been in trouble with the law.

Aluko's evidence to the independent investigation is understood to have included the claim, as reported by the Guardian: "During a meeting with the midfielders' unit of players, of which I was not present, MS (Sampson) used an analogy about pressing hard in midfield and getting a caution like a police caution.

"MS then addressed the player individually and said in relation to being cautioned by police: 'Haven't you been arrested before? Four times isn't it?'"

When contacted by Press Association Sport regarding the racial element of the complaint made by Aluko, the FA said its original statement, released on August 7, still represented its stance, and that there was nothing to add.

That statement read: "The FA can confirm an independent investigation found no wrong-doing in respect of a grievance raised by Eniola Aluko in 2016.

"Following an internal review into allegations raised by Eniola Aluko last year, the FA commissioned an independent investigation conducted by a barrister, Katharine Newton, from Old Square Chambers.

"The detailed independent investigation report did not uphold any of Eniola Aluko's complaints and found no wrong-doing on behalf of the FA or others."

It is understood that although the outcome favoured the FA, Aluko was paid a five-figure sum in an agreement to avoid any disruption to England's Euro 2017 preparations. The Guardian reported she received £80,000.

Aluko, whose brother is the Fulham striker Sone Aluko, scored 33 international goals during her England career. Her last appearance for England came against Bosnia & Herzegovina in April 2016.

She plays for Chelsea Ladies at club level and was last year's top scorer in the Women's Super League, which was a factor behind her frustration at being overlooked when Sampson named his Euro 2017 squad in April.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live at the time, she said: "This is the first time in 12 years I've not been selected for a major tournament.

"But am I surprised? Not at all. It wasn't a surprise I wasn't in the squad. In fact I knew I wouldn't be."

Sampson refused to make a commitment regarding his future after England's Euro 2017 exit at the hands of Holland, citing the strains of the past year. He was speaking before initial details of Aluko's complaint were made public.

His team are due to begin their World Cup qualifying campaign next month, with a September 19 home game in Birkenhead against Russia. Sampson has two years remaining on his FA contract.