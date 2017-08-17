Jonnie Peacock set to run further than he has before

Two-time Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock will run further than he has ever done so before on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Cambridgeshire sprinter, twice the T44 100 metres Paralympic gold medallist, will run 10 times his usual distance, leading Team npower in the Superhero Tri Series at Dorney Lakes.

Two competition winners will perform the swim and cycle legs of the triathlon, which will see amputee sprinter Peacock wear his running prosthesis for the first time since July 16 when he won the world title at the London Stadium.

And on Sunday Peacock is scheduled to race in the Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham, where even he is unsure what to expect.

"We'll see how it goes. I think it will either be terrible or quite good," Peacock, who occasionally jogs 400m as part of his warm-up, told Press Association Sport.

Peacock achieved his season's objective in London last month and is winding down.

The Diamond League meeting was an unexpected bonus, with his participation a late addition to the programme, but his preparation was disrupted by illness on a holiday to Greece.

Peacock had planned to train at a nearby track, but was confined to his hotel room for a few days with girlfriend Sally Brown, also a Paralympian.

Something else he describes as "terrible" is his ability to dance, but there are suggestions Peacock is preparing to strut his stuff.

Peacock, who surged to prominence by silencing the Olympic Stadium before winning gold at the London 2012 Paralympics, has been linked with an appearance in Strictly Come Dancing.

"I saw this. It does make you laugh," added Peacock, comparing the attention of a possible Strictly appearance to the coverage of his on-track successes.

"I'm just trying to get through the season first and then we'll see after that."

Peacock, though, would welcome the chance, given he is devoting 2018 to alternative opportunities. He plans to train less frequently next year and is unlikely to compete as he takes a mental and physical break prior to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

"To have the kind of offers that have come around over the last few years, you do get taken aback by it," he said.

Peacock would not be the first Paralympian to take part in reality TV, given Kadeena Cox was in winter sports show The Jump. Cox won track cycling and athletics golds in Rio last year.

Peacock said: "When I saw Kadeena go on The Jump it was crazy. You always question these things in terms of timing - 'wait, does she realise there's a home World Championships?'

"In my eyes it's always about the timing, fitting it in to when it works. But then again the opportunity may never come around again."

Cox survived The Jump intact before winning London 2017 gold on the same stage as Peacock, who has more modest aims for Saturday's run - beating the time run by comedian Adam Hills, the presented of Channel 4's The Last Leg.

"I hope a young sprinter who has won a couple of things could maybe run a bit faster than a man who is very good at sitting in a chair and making people laugh," Peacock said.

Jonnie Peacock, MBE and double Paralympic and world champion, has partnered with npower for the Superhero Tri Series, the UK's only sports series dedicated to people with disabilities and long term illness.