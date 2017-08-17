facebook icon twitter icon
Ronnie O'Sullivan eases into last 32 in Guangzhou

Ronnie O'Sullivan hit two centuries as he eased to a 5-2 victory over Sam Baird in his opening match at the Evergrande China Championship.

Ronnie O'Sullivan made a winning start in China
O'Sullivan, who also had a break of 91, was joined in the last 32 in Guangzhou by reigning world champion Mark Selby after his 5-1 defeat of Thailand's Noppon Saengkham.

China's world number four Ding Junhui came through with a 5-2 win over Alfie Burden while Matthew Stevens came from 4-2 down to edge out Mark Allen 5-4. John Higgins, Judd Trump and Marco Fu also made progress.