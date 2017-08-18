Becky James: Retirement came easy after going close before

Becky James came close to giving up long before announcing her retirement aged 25.

James won sprint and keirin gold medals at the 2013 Track Cycling World Championships before a chronic knee injury and cancer scare.

She responded to win Olympic silver medals in the sprint and keirin in Rio, but has now opted to quit instead of ride on to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

James told Press Association Sport: "Everyone says 'Oh don't you want to go and win the gold?'

"I'm so satisfied with what I've done. I'm ready to finish and start something new.

"It is a rollercoaster. Everyone sees the result at the end, but they don't know how much commitment it takes.

"I gave my life to Rio, when I came back to training in that August (2015). I wanted it so much. I did everything right."

James took an extended break after Rio, her first Olympics, and took time to come to a decision on her future.

She had overcome injury and illness to make it to Brazil - and fought times when she wanted to end the agony and step away from the bike.

"It was really tough," said James, who spent five months following knee surgery in rehabilitation at Bisham Abbey.

"I didn't think about retiring. I felt like I wanted to give up. It was more emotional.

"I felt like I had nothing left. My knee was such an issue, every time I got on the bike."

James, who is from Abergavenny, lists her highlights as her one Commonwealth Games appearance in 2010 in Delhi, when she won sprint silver behind Australia's Anna Meares and 500metres time-trial bronze aged 18.

James then won two gold medals and two bronze medals at the 2013 Track Cycling World Championships in Minsk, Belarus, aged 21.

And Rio was another major high - and the point at which James opted to finish.

She still plans to cycle socially, and may have little option as she is in a family of cyclists.

Her sisters Ffion and Megan are emerging talents and elder sister Rachel is a former tandem pilot on the para-cycling team with ambitions to race for Wales at the Commonwealth Games next April.

James is one of six siblings, with sister Bethan and brother Gareth.

There is also dad David and mum Christine, while her boyfriend - Northampton, Wales and British Lions rugby union wing George North - also joins the James peloton at times.

She is to launch a cake-baking business, Baked by Becks, and is keen to remain involved in cycling.

"I want to give back as much as I possibly can," James added.