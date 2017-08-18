Castleford to join Newcastle Falcons for training camp after winning Shield

Fresh from securing their first-ever Super League Leaders' Shield, Castleford coach Daryl Powell is taking his players on a mini camp to Tyneside to prepare them for their next challenge.

A 45-20 victory over neighbours Wakefield in front of a near-capacity 11,235 crowd at the Jungle sparked a night of wild celebration as the Tigers secured top spot for the first time in the club's 91-year history with four rounds of the Super 8s still to play.

Just 80 minutes away from a trip to Old Trafford, Castleford are guaranteed a home semi-final as well as a place in the 2018 Dacia World Club Series.

The majority of Super League clubs will have a weekend off because of the Challenge Cup final at Wembley next Saturday but there will no let-up for Powell's men as they switch their focus to striving for another first with a maiden Grand Final appearance.

"We're having a couple of days away which will be great for us because we can re-focus on the tough challenges we've got in front of us," Powell said.

"We're going to spend a few days with Newcastle Falcons. It's a different environment - we've been knocking about this joint for quite a few weeks and I feel it will be good for us to get away and do something a little bit different."

Castleford clinched their historic success in trademark fashion with some glorious rugby but only after overcoming fired-up opponents in an edgy first half.

"I thought we were nervous," admitted Powell. "We were really edgy and couldn't quite get our game together.

"We needed to calm down and we spoke about it at half-time. We settled down and, once we got on the front foot, we were pretty tough to hold."

Former New Zealand international centre Jake Webster was the toughest to hold as he charged over for four of his side's eight tries, combining superbly with stand-off Ben Roberts and England second rower Mike McMeeken.

"I thought our right edge were very good," Powell said. "They had one of their best games, certainly as a combination. That was the best I've seen those three guys play together."