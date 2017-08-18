Catriona Matthew gets Europe ahead at the Solheim Cup

Catriona Matthew helped Europe get off to a strong start in their quest to regain the Solheim Cup from the United States in Iowa on Friday.

Assistant captain Matthew was only brought into the side to replace the injured Suzann Pettersen on Thursday, but took to the task well alongside France's Karine Icher in the foursomes.

The Scot, 47, was playing the fourth match at Des Moines Golf and Country Club and the European pair won on the last hole against Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller.

Their victory, on a scrappy morning of play in West Des Moines, handed Europe a lead of 2 1/2 to 1 1/2 heading into the afternoon four-balls as they seek to win back the trophy lost in Germany in 2015.

Earlier, Melissa Reid and Charley Hull were forced to halve the opening match against Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson after the American pair picked up birdies on the final two holes.

The English duo were two shots clear after the 13th hole but the resilient Kerr kept her cool to sink a decisive birdie putt on the 18th.

First-time American team member Danielle Kang, playing alongside Lizette Salas, then claimed victory in the second match on the last against Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson.

Fellow Solheim Cup rookie Georgia Hall, of England, and the experienced Anna Nordqvist were clinical in beating Austin Ernst and Paula Creamer 3&1.