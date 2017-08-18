Cook looking to make most of opportunity to rack up the runs

Alastair Cook is daring to eye another Edgbaston tour de force after proving he is at least as effective against the pink ball as the red.

Cook (153 not out) was at the crease throughout the first day of England's inaugural floodlit Test, sharing a third-wicket stand of 248 with Joe Root (136) in a stumps total of 348 for three against West Indies.

England's all-time record runscorer therefore has an obvious opportunity to even challenge his own career-best 294, made at this same venue against India six years ago.

The opener, whose early innings against the pink ball were largely fruitless, broke that trend with 193 for Essex against Middlesex in the mid-summer round of floodlit Specavers County Championship matches.

Cook, who described Root as a "genius" and "the best England player he has played with" after the captain's 13th Test hundred, will not be getting ahead of himself on day two, but is well aware of his chance to move on to another huge score as the hosts seek to consolidate their advantage at the start of the three-match Investec series.

With his 31st Test century already in the bag, the opener is taking nothing for granted despite the favourable circumstances.

"I've got the opportunity to get a big score, with 150 not out on day one," he said.

"There's obviously a lot of time left in game, but you can always nick the first one tomorrow.

"There's a lot of hard work to do, but I've got an opportunity. It's up to me if I can take it tomorrow."

Cook appeared to have little trouble attuning himself at the first time of asking to Test cricket's new schedule.

He added, however: "I was yawning at 9pm - because it was past my bedtime.

"It was slightly unusual, because you're programmed to play in white kit starting at 11am with a red ball - it's what we've done for all our careers. Suddenly changing it takes a little bit of time."

West Indies suffered a chastening experience in the field, despite the early departures of England's debutant opener Mark Stoneman and number three Tom Westley.

Their bowling coach Rod Estwick was not too disheartened nonetheless.

"It's not fully disappointing ... even though we would have liked to restrict England to a lower total," he said.

"Obviously at 39 for two, we were quite confident, and we were happy with the way Kemar (Roach) bowled after being out of cricket for a year.

"It must be a concern for us that we leaked 53 fours. That is a high percentage of boundaries in 90 overs."