Prospect of fine for Russia over 'on-field' sanction concerns GB Winters chief

Great Britain chef de mission Mike Hay has expressed his concern over reports the International Olympic Committee could settle for a financial sanction on Russia ahead of next year's Winter Olympics.

Press Association Sport revealed last week that the IOC is close to issuing the Russians with a 100million US dollars fine following revelations of doping improprieties raised in two independent investigations funded by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

But Hay believes an "on-field" sanction - which could in theory stretch from unique testing procedures for suspected athletes to an outright national ban - is more appropriate for any nation found guilty of cheating.

Hay said: "Ultimately I'd rather see (the IOC) use financial penalties for social media misdemeanours and things like that.

"It won't surprise you that if a nation is found guilty of an on-field violation, then ultimately we would like to see the penalty being an on-field sanction."

Although there is no specific timescale on a decision regarding Russian participation in Pyeongchang, IOC president Thomas Bach has reiterated that he hopes one will be reached soon.

Hay stopped short of backing calls in some quarters for Russia to be ruled out of the Games but said the British Olympic Association would take a "strong stance" on the issue once the IOC's decision is announced.

Hay added: "There would appear to be a lot of evidence out there but ultimately it is the IOC's decision whether to let Russia compete or not, and they need to make a decision one way or the other.

"They are going to make a decision and we will state our position after we hear from them. But we are clear we want our athletes to line up against clean athletes."