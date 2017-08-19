Denis Betts wants his Widnes players to show some swagger against Featherstone

Widnes coach Denis Betts is urging his players to strut their stuff against part-timers Featherstone in the third round of the Super 8s Qualifiers at the Select Security Stadium on Sunday.

The Vikings are expected to collect a second victory over Championship opposition in their pursuit of the 10 points Betts believes would be enough to safeguard his club's status in Super League and the coach wants them to demonstrate their natural superiority.

"We need five wins and this is another game where we are at home against a Championship side, so it's must-win for us," Betts said.

"Hopefully there will be a bit more arrogance in us, we need to be little cocky because we're a really good Super League side.

"Featherstone have a lot of ex-Super League players and (ex-Widnes prop) Sam Brooks will have something to prove. They are a really solid Championship side who are punching above their weight because they have nothing to lose."

In Sunday's other game, Hull KR will be aiming to make it three wins out of three when they host London Broncos, who have a solitary point to show for their efforts so far.

However, Broncos coach Andrew Henderson insists a return to Super League is not out of the question, particularly if they can pull off a shock at Craven Park.

"Promotion isn't achieved after two rounds and, with 10 points still available, the opportunity to be promoted is still within reach," Henderson said.

"This Broncos team of 2017 is very capable of making this happen and I know they will fight hard in this competition for this goal."

Dropping a point at home to Featherstone has added to size of the Londoners' task but Hull KR coach Tim Sheens believes that has made them more dangerous.

"The draw last week just makes them more desperate," Sheens said. "We know we're in for an 80-minute game.

"They're not where they are for no reason, they've played very well all season on a limited budget and they keep turning up ready to play. They took Catalans to the wall in game one which was a big effort so we're in for a tough game."