Glamorgan great Don Shepherd dies at the age of 90

Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker Don Shepherd has died at the age of 90, the county have announced.

The off-spinner claimed 2,174 victims during a 22-year career with Glamorgan but never played a Test for England.

Glamorgan tweeted: "Deeply sad & upsetting news our great friend & club legend, Don Shepherd, passed away yesterday. Thoughts with his family and friends."

He made his debut for the county at the beginning of the 1950 season and helped Glamorgan to the County Championship title in 1969 and the following year he was named one of Wisden's five cricketers of the year.

Shepherd took 100 wickets in a season 12 times and retired with an impressive bowling average of 21.32.

In all, he claimed a total of 2,218 first-class wickets and has more victims than any other England-qualified bowler never to play on the international stage.

Fellow former Glamorgan spinner Robert Croft led the tributes to Shepherd, posting on Twitter: "A light has gone out with the passing of The Great Don Shepherd. Some never meet their heroes, I luckily did and "Shep" was 100 times more x"

The Professional Cricket Association added: "We are very sad to learn of the death of @GlamCricket great & PCA founder member Don Shepherd at 90. Our thoughts with family & friends."