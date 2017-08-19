Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake says athletics will never fill void left by Usain Bolt

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake tasted glory in Usain Bolt's final race and is longing for more.

While the 23-year-old Londoner reckons it is impossible for track and field to fill the void of the newly-retired Jamaican, he hopes Great Britain's sprinters can build on their 4x100metres relay success at the London 2017 World Championships.

"Usain Bolt left a void but it's one that can never be filled," Mitchell-Blake said.

"What he's achieved in the sport is truly remarkable. Anyone can go on and achieve great things in the future but what he's done in the sport as an individual, I honestly believe no-one will be able to match that - not just on the track but off the track as well.

"He's a universal icon. He's more recognised than any other athlete in the world."

Bolt quit in agony at London 2017 after suffering a hamstring injury while he tried to take Jamaica's relay team on to the podium. Mitchell-Blake, meanwhile, anchored Britain to gold.

The juxtaposition of Mitchell-Blake's ecstasy and Bolt's agony was clear as the eight-time Olympic champion limped away from his final race.

"It's still so surreal," added Mitchell-Blake, who placed fourth in the individual 200m that Bolt opted not to run.

"Every time I see the celebration I relive it pretty vividly.

"I wasn't aware we'd won until the official time came on the scoreboard.

"I've watched the race a couple of times with family, with friends and by myself. It's a proud moment of mine."

What Bolt's departure does is create an opportunity, not least for Mitchell-Blake in the 200m, once Bolt's signature event.

The Londoner, who is based at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, United States, runs in the 200m at the Muller Grand Prix Birmingham on Sunday.

There he will compete against world champion Ramil Guliyev, the Turkey athlete who beat pre-race favourite Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa to gold in London.

British relay team-mate Danny Talbot will be running in a rival lane in an event full of pedigree and left "wide open" without Bolt.

"It probably brings back more of the competitive spirit, just because of the nature of the crazy times he was running," Mitchell-Blake added.

"The sport might take a step back in time. But everybody now feels it's more wide open and we are vying for gold."

Mitchell-Blake says Britain's sprint group can fulfil a potential demonstrated by the relay success, his own 200m performance and Reece Prescod's seventh place in the 100m final.

"We were all gutted not to get medals when we failed as individuals," Mitchell-Blake added.

"But I feel like it was fitting we got the relay gold at home. It just goes to show we're on the cusp of doing something special.

"It's now our time to build our own legacy and get our places in history.

"I believe it's only a matter of time, sooner rather than later, you'll see us reaping the rewards."

