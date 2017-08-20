Matt Scott and Murray McCallum called up to Scotland training squad
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has called up Gloucester centre Matt Scott and uncapped Edinburgh prop Murray McCallum to his pre-season training camp.
Scott has been brought in as cover for Edinburgh centre Phil Burleigh, who injured his shoulder in his club's pre-season friendly against Sale Sharks on Friday.
Youngster McCallum, 21, replaces former Glasgow prop Gordon Reid after he sustained a concussion during his new club London Irish's pre-season clash with Ealing Trailfinders on the same day.
The Dark Blues convene in St Andrews on Sunday night for a two-day work-out as they build up to their autumn Test clashes with Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.