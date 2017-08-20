facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Part-time Windies spinner Brathwaite reported for suspect bowling action

West Indies' occasional off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite is to have his suspect action scrutinised by the International Cricket Council after being reported during the Edgbaston Test.

Kraigg Brathwaite's off-break action is under scrutiny
Kraigg Brathwaite's off-break action is under scrutiny

Brathwaite, better known as an opening batsman, will be free to continue bowling pending results of tests on his action - which must take place in the next two weeks.

The 24-year-old did not take a wicket in this country's inaugural day-night Test but did record the unusual figures of 6-0-6-0 while England piled up 514 for eight declared on their way to a mammoth innings victory which put them 1-0 up with two matches to play.

Brathwaite has taken 12 wickets in his 38-Test career, half of which came in his career-best six for 29 against Sri Lanka in Colombo almost two years ago.