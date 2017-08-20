Surrey Stars maintain unbeaten start with rain-affected victory

Surrey Stars maintained their unbeaten start in the Kia Women's Super League with a four-run victory over holders Southern Vipers on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on a rain-affected day at the Ageas Bowl.

South African pair Lizelle Lee (40) and Marizanne Kapp (42) helped the visitors to 127 for eight but the Vipers' reply was hampered by the weather and a regular loss of wickets.

Stars captain Nat Sciver trapped Arran Brindle lbw, ran out Georgia Adams and bowled Charlotte Edwards for a duck, all in the space of 10 balls.

There was some resistance from Suzie Bates, who scored the first Super League century in her previous innings, as she continued her good form with an unbeaten half-century.

However, with the match delicately poised and the Vipers needing 28 off 22 balls, the rain began to fall again - the result of which was a first defeat of the competition for the hosts.

An unbeaten century from Rachel Priest guided Western Storm to a 10-wicket victory over Yorkshire Diamonds at York.

The wicket-keeper hit 106 off 65 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes, as the visitors chased down their target of 161 in 17 overs. Lauren Winfield hit 58 for the hosts.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry starred with bat and ball as Loughborough Lightning beat Lancashire Thunder by 50 runs.

Perry hit an unbeaten 78 off 57 balls, including 10 fours and a six, as the Lightning posted a score of 140 for seven.

With the ball in her hand, Perry then bowled Emma Lamb (2) and trapped England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor (4) lbw to reduce the hosts to 14-2 and the Thunder would eventually be bowled out for just 90.