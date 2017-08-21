Britain's Chris Froome takes leader's red jersey at Vuelta a Espana

Team Sky rider Chris Froome moved into the lead of the Vuelta a Espana, with Vincenzo Nibali claiming victory following Monday's mountain stage from Prades Conflent Canigo to Andorra la Vella.

The Briton finished third after going on the attack over the final kilometres, but was able to claim the red jersey after taking bonus seconds for the intermediate sprint earlier during the course of the third stage.

Froome's Team Sky colleagues had helped to push the pace of the peleton on during the penultimate climb, the Coll de la Rabassa, to haul back an eight-rider breakaway.

However, despite the best efforts of the four-time Tour de France champion, the 158.5km stage ended in a sprint for the line as Froome and his four-man group were also then eventually reeled in ahead of the finish.

Italian Nibali emerged to claim the win for Bahrain-Merida, with David De La Cruz second for Quick-Step Floors.

But a three-second time bonus for Froome - aiming to become the first man to win the Tour de France and Vuelta in 39 years - saw him edge two seconds ahead of De La Cruz, Nicolas Roche and BMC team-mate Tejay Van Garderen to move top of the general classification standings.

"It's a great surprise, but I think it's the result of a lot of hard work today from my team-mates as well," Froome told reporters at the finish.

"They did a fantastic job on the final climb. Especially a guy like Gianni Moscon - it is his first Grand Tour with Team Sky. He was great today, as were the rest of the guys."

Froome added: " It (winning the Vuelta) is going to be really hard, especially with all the time bonuses out there, and there are still only two seconds to the next group of riders, so it's still really close.

"I don't expect to keep it all the way until the end but I'm certainly going to fight for it."

Tuesday's fourth stage will return to the flat over 198.2km from Escaldes to Tarragona.