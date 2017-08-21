facebook icon twitter icon
Castleford snap up Joe Wardle from Newcastle Knights for 2018 season

Castleford have confirmed the signing of former Huddersfield centre Joe Wardle from Newcastle Knights.

Joe Wardle has signed a three-year contract with Castleford
The 25-year-old Scotland international, who is being released just 12 months into a three-year contract with the Knights for personal reasons, is joining the Tigers on a three-year deal from the start of the 2018 season.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell said: "Joe Wardle is a player that I have been a fan of for a number of years since his time at Huddersfield. I am delighted that on returning to England he has decided that we are the club to help him achieve his goals in the game.

"He is a tough player on both sides of the game being a great line runner on attack and a solid aggressive defender. He can play in both centre and back row positions which strengthens us significantly and grows our competition for places within an already awesome squad. I look forward to his arrival at the club and getting him accustomed to how we play."

Castleford are thought to have agreed a transfer fee for Wardle, who began his career with Bradford and made 141 appearances for Huddersfield before moving to the NRL at the end of last season in a deal that saw Newcastle full-back Jake Mamo move to Super League.

Wardle, who has so far made 15 appearances for the Knights, said: "I would just like to say thank you to Newcastle for working alongside me in what has been a hard time adjusting to life down under.

"Rugby careers are short so happiness is key and sometimes things don't work out, which is unfortunately the case. I am really looking forward to getting back home, getting my family settled and teaming up with Daryl and the rest of the boys for the 2018 campaign."