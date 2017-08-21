Castleford snap up Joe Wardle from Newcastle Knights for 2018 season

Castleford have confirmed the signing of former Huddersfield centre Joe Wardle from Newcastle Knights.

The 25-year-old Scotland international, who is being released just 12 months into a three-year contract with the Knights for personal reasons, is joining the Tigers on a three-year deal from the start of the 2018 season.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell said: "Joe Wardle is a player that I have been a fan of for a number of years since his time at Huddersfield. I am delighted that on returning to England he has decided that we are the club to help him achieve his goals in the game.

"He is a tough player on both sides of the game being a great line runner on attack and a solid aggressive defender. He can play in both centre and back row positions which strengthens us significantly and grows our competition for places within an already awesome squad. I look forward to his arrival at the club and getting him accustomed to how we play."

Castleford are thought to have agreed a transfer fee for Wardle, who began his career with Bradford and made 141 appearances for Huddersfield before moving to the NRL at the end of last season in a deal that saw Newcastle full-back Jake Mamo move to Super League.

Wardle, who has so far made 15 appearances for the Knights, said: "I would just like to say thank you to Newcastle for working alongside me in what has been a hard time adjusting to life down under.

"Rugby careers are short so happiness is key and sometimes things don't work out, which is unfortunately the case. I am really looking forward to getting back home, getting my family settled and teaming up with Daryl and the rest of the boys for the 2018 campaign."