facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Chris Gayle named in 15-man Windies ODI squad along with Marlon Samuels

Chris Gayle is set to play his first one-day international in more than two years after being included in a 15-man West Indies squad to take on Ireland and England next month.

Chris Gayle is back in West Indies' ODI squad
Chris Gayle is back in West Indies' ODI squad

Gayle last played an ODI in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final but returned for West Indies in a Twenty20 against India last month following an improvement in player and board relations.

The big-hitting 37-year-old opener and all-rounder Marlon Samuels have both been named in a squad which will be led by Jason Holder - but Sunil Narine and Darren and Dwayne Bravo remain absent.