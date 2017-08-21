Radford settles on side for Hull's Challenge Cup final against Wigan

Hull coach Lee Radford has already chosen his team for Saturday's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final, claiming his selection was made easier by Friday's 46-18 home defeat by Huddersfield.

Radford told a joint press conference at Headingley that he announced his team to his players on Monday morning and, although it will not be made public until later in the week, he has been able to pick from strength.

Full-back Jamie Shaul, stand-off Albert Kelly and prop Scott Taylor are all set to return for the final against Wigan after sitting out the Super League defeat by the Giants with minor injuries.

"We have everyone available," he said. "We've named the team to get it out of the way and we're looking pretty strong.

"After Friday it was really easy. We've not been as consistent through the domestic campaign so whereas selection last year was really tough and one or two missed out that had performed really well, my job has been made slightly easier this time around."

Former Hull KR favourite Kelly made a tryscoring return for Hull in their 43-24 semi-final win over Leeds and Radford admits he could be a pivotal player as the holders seek to win the trophy back to back for the first time.

"He's big for us," Radford said. "He comes up with some big plays and has won a couple of games for us on the back of that."

Wigan coach Shaun Wane is also close to knowing his team and suggested that second rower Joel Tomkins may not be part of his plans despite recovering from a groin strain sustained in his side's 27-14 semi-final win over Salford a month ago.

Wane told the conference that Tomkins was fit but hinted that Willie Isa, the man who was unluckily left out of the World Club Challenge team earlier in the year, had done enough to keep his place, especially after Friday's emphatic 42-6 win over Salford.

Winger Tom Davies is set to earn a recall after missing the game against Salford with a hamstring strain, leaving only long-term casualties Ben Flower and Dom Manfredi on the injury list.

"We're playing okay," Wane said. "It was probably the happiest I've been for a few years after the game against Salford.

"We're getting a few players back and we've consistent sessions in training, with the right players in the right positions, and we've not had that all year.

"We've got Tom Davies fit again so I've couple of choices to make. I'm very happy with the team I've got."

After waiting a lifetime for Hull's first win at Wembley, Radford says the pressure is now on his side to retain the trophy.

"It would be huge," he said. "I said after winning it last year that when I came back to the club in 2006, at every presentation evening the footage was always about the highlights of the 2005 Cup win and we've got make sure it's not that long between drinks."

It promises to be an emotional occasion for Hull captain Gareth Ellis, who announced last week that he would be hanging up his boots at the end of the season.

"It pulls on the heart strings knowing I'll never get this opportunity again," Ellis told the press conference. "It's important not to get too carried away.

"I've played in big games before and sometimes you let the occasion get the better of you so that's the challenge for myself this week, to make sure I do what I need to do for the benefit of the team.

"It's going to be a real tough game, though. Wigan have got some players back that have been missing for big parts of the year."