Rooney scores 200th Premier League goal

Wayne Rooney became just the second player to rack up 200 Premier League goals by opening the scoring for Everton at Manchester City.

The 31-year-old is back at his boyhood club after 13 record-breaking years with Manchester United - an allegiance City fans reminded him of on Monday.

Jeered from the outset at the Etihad Stadium, Rooney certainly enjoyed making it 1-0 to Everton in the 35th minute when he met strike partner Dominic Calvert-Lewin's square pass with a left-foot finish through the legs of goalkeeper Ederson and in off the post.

Only Alan Shearer, with 260, has more Premier League goals than Rooney.

Rooney scored 183 of his Premier League goals for Manchester United and the England striker was happy to reach the milestone at the Etihad Stadium.

"It was nice, obviously with my history for Manchester United, I've scored a few times here," he told Sky Sports.

"To do it today, in such an important game for us, it was a sweet moment and I'm sure the red half of Manchester will have enjoyed that one as well.

"The thing with me is to play. Last year I didn't feel I played enough games and if you're not playing those games you're not getting that match fitness.

"I've had a good pre-season, played a lot of games over the last few weeks and I feel good, and that's vital for me."