Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches double century

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Wayne Rooney reached a significant milestone against Manchester City
The striker has scored in his first two games after returning to his boyhood club Everton to reach a landmark previously only achieved by Alan Shearer.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at a career breakdown of Rooney's Premier League goals.

CAREER RECORD

Games: 462

Goals: 200

CLUB

For Everton: 17 goals

For Manchester United: 183

Rooney's United goal tally is the most in the Premier League by any player for any one single club.

14 goals: Newcastle

13: Aston Villa

11: Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham

10: Fulham, Portsmouth

9: Bolton, Manchester City

:: Only Shearer has double-figure goal tallies against more Premier League opponents - 12, to Rooney's seven.

:: Rooney has scored Premier League goals against 35 different opponents in all.

SEASON BY SEASON

2002-03: 6

2003-04: 9

2004-05: 11

2005-06: 16

2006-07: 14

2007-08: 12

2008-09: 12

2009-10: 26

2010-11: 11

2011-12: 27

2012-13: 12

2013-14: 17

2014-15: 12

2015-16: 8

2016-17: 5

2017-18: 2

SCORED WITH...

Right foot: 156

Left foot: 23

Head: 21

78 per cent of Rooney's Premier League goals have come with his right foot.

Home: 109

Away: 91

Of the 26 players with 100 or more Premier League goals, only Ryan Giggs has scored more goals away than at home.