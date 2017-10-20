Petition launched for assisted dying debate in Alderney

Doug Wilson, who runs Sanondaf disinfection services in the Channel Islands, watched the slow, painful decline of his father, Jacky, before his death in February, aged 79.

It helped him form the belief that the ability to die with dignity under a person’s own terms should be a fundamental human right.

Mr Wilson has initiated an online petition on change.org called Introduce the right to die on Alderney.

It will be presented to the States of Alderney and Guernsey, with the aim, if it gets enough support, of bringing the issue to the table with Alderney’s Policy and Finance Committee. By yesterday afternoon it had gained 137 signatures.

Mr Wilson’s petition can be found at https://goo.gl/zDwjyE.

