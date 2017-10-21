Menu

Permission for Strawberry Farm to be converted into five homes

News | Published:

WITHIN a year work could start on the former Strawberry Farm for it to be converted into five homes after planning permission for the project was granted.

The old tourist attraction in Rue des Issues, St Saviour’s, closed in 2008 and since then the site has largely been left empty.

But the Fuller Group has now been given planning permission to convert the main building into four three-bed homes and one two-bed.

Alex Fuller, from the company, said they were pleased and somewhat relieved that they were finally going to be able to put the site to a useful purpose.

‘This is a redundant building, serving no useful purpose and with zero prospects as a viable tourist attraction,’ he said.

