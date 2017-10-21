Storm Brian hits west coast

Rocquaine bore the brunt of this morning's high tide, with roads almost impassable at 8am.

A Guernsey Met Office spokesman confirmed that so far the strongest gust had been recorded at Chouet. That was 52 knots - storm force 10.

'We are expecting strong winds throughout today,' he added. 'The wind should go down slowly tonight.'

