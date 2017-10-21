Advertising
Storm Brian hits west coast
WINDS hit more than 60mph on the west coast this morning, as Storm Brian battered the island.
Rocquaine bore the brunt of this morning's high tide, with roads almost impassable at 8am.
A Guernsey Met Office spokesman confirmed that so far the strongest gust had been recorded at Chouet. That was 52 knots - storm force 10.
'We are expecting strong winds throughout today,' he added. 'The wind should go down slowly tonight.'
For more weather updates follow our Twitter and Facebook feeds.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.