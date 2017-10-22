Hospitality sector struggles over jobs

In a letter to Home Affairs, accompanied with Economic Development’s proposals to amend the population law, chairman of the Population Employment Advisory Panel Peter Gillson, pictured, outlined some of the difficulties facing the industry.

A further letter, signed on behalf of 88 hospitality businesses, has also been sent to Home.

‘I will not repeat in this letter the contents of their letter, but the fact that 72% of the businesses are operating under capacity due to the staffing shortages is a very sobering statistic,’ said Mr Gillson.