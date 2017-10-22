Advertising
Hospitality sector struggles over jobs
MORE than 250 job vacancies existed in the hospitality industry at the end of August, with 72% of businesses operating under capacity as they continue to struggle to cope with the new Population Management Law and the effects of Brexit.
In a letter to Home Affairs, accompanied with Economic Development’s proposals to amend the population law, chairman of the Population Employment Advisory Panel Peter Gillson, pictured, outlined some of the difficulties facing the industry.
A further letter, signed on behalf of 88 hospitality businesses, has also been sent to Home.
‘I will not repeat in this letter the contents of their letter, but the fact that 72% of the businesses are operating under capacity due to the staffing shortages is a very sobering statistic,’ said Mr Gillson.
