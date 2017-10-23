Disability strategy delay may hit talks

Employment & Social Security president Michelle Le Clerc told the States this week that it would not be reporting back to the Assembly next month on the strategy, as it had agreed to do in November 2015.

A lack of resources prior to ESS taking on the strategy, and perhaps in the early days of the committee’s own work on it, was to blame, she said.

Disability Alliance chair Robin Le Prevost said that the delays ‘have stretched the resources of the GDA to breaking point’.

He said Deputy Le Clerc’s statement did little to give confidence to disabled islanders that sufficient progress is being made with the strategy’s key project.