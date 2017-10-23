Advertising
Fewer than 5% of children not accessing pre-school entitlement
JUST 26 three- to four-year-olds did not access their entitled 15 hours of pre-school this year, Education has reported, as more and more families take advantage of the opportunity.
With the start of the scheme’s second academic year, Education also announced it would not be making any changes until September 2018 at the earliest.
There are 95.8%, or 598, of the total 624 three- to four-year-olds in 2017 attending pre-school with their free 15 hours.
This compares to previous figures – from States school reception entries (not including the colleges) – where only 88% attended pre-school in 2015 and 81% in 2014.
