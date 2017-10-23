Fewer than 5% of children not accessing pre-school entitlement

With the start of the scheme’s second academic year, Education also announced it would not be making any changes until September 2018 at the earliest.

There are 95.8%, or 598, of the total 624 three- to four-year-olds in 2017 attending pre-school with their free 15 hours.

This compares to previous figures – from States school reception entries (not including the colleges) – where only 88% attended pre-school in 2015 and 81% in 2014.