First ever ‘Street Jam’ dance contest in island
GUERNSEY’S first ever ‘Street Jam’ dance competition took place on Saturday afternoon at Les Beaucamps.
The competition was organised by Brandi Attewell and Avril Earl from Be Creative and Avril Earl Dance School.
A special judge, Freya Sands, who has danced professionally for several years, was brought over from London for the event.
Although there are several dance competitions on the calendar, none cater to this particular style of dance, said Mrs Attewell.
