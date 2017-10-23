Menu

Saturday's wind and waves fail to blow Chieftain V off course

CHANNEL Chieftain V battled huge waves and strong winds on Saturday to get the national newspapers delivered from Jersey to Guernsey.

Channel Chieftain V battling its way back to Jersey on Saturday, after delivering the newspapers to Guernsey. Yesterday the weather was too bad for the boat to sail.

However, yesterday morning the weather proved too much for the inter-island freight vessel to make it through the ‘horrendous conditions’.

Since April, the national newspapers have been printed in Jersey and brought over to Guernsey by the boat.

Skipper David Nuth said yesterday was the first time they had not made it through.

‘It was a very, very difficult call,’ he said.

