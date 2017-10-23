Advertising
Saturday's wind and waves fail to blow Chieftain V off course
CHANNEL Chieftain V battled huge waves and strong winds on Saturday to get the national newspapers delivered from Jersey to Guernsey.
However, yesterday morning the weather proved too much for the inter-island freight vessel to make it through the ‘horrendous conditions’.
Since April, the national newspapers have been printed in Jersey and brought over to Guernsey by the boat.
Skipper David Nuth said yesterday was the first time they had not made it through.
‘It was a very, very difficult call,’ he said.
